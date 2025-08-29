Next Article
India, Japan sign deal to exchange half a million people
India and Japan just signed a big agreement that facilitates the exchange of 500,000 individuals between the two countries over the next five years.
The highlight? Around 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers will get jobs in Japan, helping fill gaps where there aren't enough local workers.
This was announced during PM Modi's visit to Japan in August 2025.
More Japanese language education in India
This isn't only about work—both countries want to strengthen their friendship.
The plan includes more Japanese language education in India and encourages cultural exchanges.
As Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri put it, this move is all about creating opportunities for both sides while bringing India and Japan even closer together.