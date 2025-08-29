India, Japan sign deal to exchange half a million people India Aug 29, 2025

India and Japan just signed a big agreement that facilitates the exchange of 500,000 individuals between the two countries over the next five years.

The highlight? Around 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers will get jobs in Japan, helping fill gaps where there aren't enough local workers.

This was announced during PM Modi's visit to Japan in August 2025.