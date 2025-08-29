Flash floods in Jammu cancel 46 trains; landslide victims rise

Landslide at Vaishno Devi shrine claims 34 lives

To help stranded passengers—including many pilgrims—rail officials ran two special unreserved trains on Thursday, getting about 3,000 people moving again.

Sadly, this extreme weather also led to a deadly landslide at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra that claimed 34 lives.

With Jammu seeing its heaviest rainfall since 1910 (a whopping 380mm by Wednesday), both rail and road links are struggling while teams work to get things back to normal.