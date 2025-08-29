Flash floods in Jammu cancel 46 trains; landslide victims rise
Jammu, Katra, and Udhampur are facing major travel headaches after Northern Railways canceled 46 trains on Friday due to intense rain and flash floods.
Rail lines between Kathua and Udhampur are shut because of damage, following a similar wave of cancelations just the day before.
The monsoon has really thrown travel plans off track for thousands.
Landslide at Vaishno Devi shrine claims 34 lives
To help stranded passengers—including many pilgrims—rail officials ran two special unreserved trains on Thursday, getting about 3,000 people moving again.
Sadly, this extreme weather also led to a deadly landslide at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra that claimed 34 lives.
With Jammu seeing its heaviest rainfall since 1910 (a whopping 380mm by Wednesday), both rail and road links are struggling while teams work to get things back to normal.