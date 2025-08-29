Manoj Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan continues India Aug 29, 2025

Manoj Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan, which started on August 29, 2025, is now set to continue for another day after organizers requested more time.

He's pushing for Marathas to be included in the Kunbi (OBC) category so they can get reservation benefits.

The Bombay High Court had only allowed a one-day protest, but police agreed to extend it after organizers requested more time.