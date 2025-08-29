Manoj Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan continues
Manoj Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan, which started on August 29, 2025, is now set to continue for another day after organizers requested more time.
He's pushing for Marathas to be included in the Kunbi (OBC) category so they can get reservation benefits.
The Bombay High Court had only allowed a one-day protest, but police agreed to extend it after organizers requested more time.
Traffic near CST came to a halt
Over 5,000 people showed up, and traffic near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus basically came to a halt as protesters blocked roads.
Some used provocative language while shouting slogans against the government.
Police have asked organizers to help keep things peaceful and under control.
The hunger strike is part of the ongoing debate in Maharashtra about Maratha reservations.