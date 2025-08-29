Madurai's Ganesha Chaturthi procession: 220 idols, no untoward incident
Madurai saw a lively Vinayaka idol procession on Friday, with over 220 idols making their way through the city.
Organized by Hindu groups, the event started on East Masi Street and featured Union Minister L Murugan, Hindu Munnani's Kadeswara C Subramanian, and BJP leader Rama. Srinivasan.
People joined in with faces dusted in colorful powder, creating a festive vibe that brought the community together.
Police on duty to maintain peace
Hundreds of police officers, led by Commissioner J Loganathan, kept watch along the route to make sure everything stayed peaceful.
Riot-control vehicles and fire tenders were stationed near two mosques for extra safety.
Musical bands added energy to every third vehicle carrying an idol. After winding through all four Masi Streets, the idols were taken to the Vaigai riverbed for immersion—wrapping up a vibrant but calm celebration.