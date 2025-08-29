Ex-boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend after she blocks his calls, messages
A 19 or 20-year-old first-year student at Sanskar College, Bhuj, was murdered near her college gate on Thursday evening.
The accused, 22-year-old Mohit Siddhpara—her former neighbor and ex-boyfriend—allegedly stabbed her and another student present at the scene after she blocked his calls and messages on her mother's advice.
He fled the scene on a motorcycle.
Accused was stalking victim after their breakup
The victim died during treatment at GK General Hospital; her friend survived.
Police initially filed an attempted murder case but upgraded it to murder after she passed away.
Siddhpara was arrested later that night, with the knife and motorcycle recovered.
Investigators say he had been stalking the victim after their breakup.
The college principal has requested police to take action to avert such incidents in the future.