This Gujarat village has ₹5,000cr wealth, 92,000 lakhpatis

Madhapar, a village in Gujarat's Kutch district, is turning heads for its massive wealth—over ₹5,000 crore stashed across 17 banks. With about 7,600 households and 92,000 residents (many of them rupee millionaires, known locally as lakhpatis or crorepatis), Madhapar flips the script on what rural life can look like.

Global connections A big reason is its global diaspora—around 65% of residents are Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living abroad in places like the UK, US, Canada, Gulf countries, and Africa.

Many left decades ago and found success in construction and trade. Their remittances are a lifeline for the village.

Community investments The average household deposit is about ₹15 lakh—way above what you'd expect from a rural pocket.

Thanks to smart saving and community investment, Madhapar has modern roads, schools, hospitals and parks.