Punjab floods: CM Mann forms high-level committee for rescue operations
Punjab is facing serious floods due to heavy inflow in the Ravi river, with water levels hitting 14.11 lakh cusecs.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has formed a high-level committee to coordinate relief and rescue work in Amritsar and other hard-hit areas.
Army, NDRF teams on ground in Pathankot, Gurdaspur
The Indian Army and 17 NDRF teams are on the ground in districts like Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Fazilka, helping people get to safety.
Relief efforts include providing clean drinking water, ration kits, and essentials to affected villages.
Medical and veterinary teams are also working to prevent disease outbreaks among both people and animals as the state repairs riverbank breaches.