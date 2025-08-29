Punjab floods: CM Mann forms high-level committee for rescue operations

Army, NDRF teams on ground in Pathankot, Gurdaspur

The Indian Army and 17 NDRF teams are on the ground in districts like Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Fazilka, helping people get to safety.

Relief efforts include providing clean drinking water, ration kits, and essentials to affected villages.

Medical and veterinary teams are also working to prevent disease outbreaks among both people and animals as the state repairs riverbank breaches.