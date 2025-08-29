Next Article
ED's purple notice out to 196 countries: What is it
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) just landed its first-ever "Purple Notice" from Interpol, as part of its fight against trade-based money laundering.
Announced on August 21, the notice has gone out to 196 countries and highlights tactics like sham imports, under-invoicing, and document forgery that criminals use to move money across borders.
Notice aims to help other countries spot similar scams
The ED's investigation uncovered a web of shell companies—both in India and abroad—that used banking channels and hawala-like methods to dodge regulators.
By sharing these details worldwide, the agency hopes to help other countries spot similar scams faster and make it tougher for these networks to keep operating.