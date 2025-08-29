ED's purple notice out to 196 countries: What is it India Aug 29, 2025

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) just landed its first-ever "Purple Notice" from Interpol, as part of its fight against trade-based money laundering.

Announced on August 21, the notice has gone out to 196 countries and highlights tactics like sham imports, under-invoicing, and document forgery that criminals use to move money across borders.