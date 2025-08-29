SC acquits woman convicted in 2001 dowry death case

Judges point out neighbor's testimony was ignored

A bench led by Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria found there just wasn't enough solid evidence.

They highlighted that a neighbor—considered a key witness—had clearly denied any dowry demands, but earlier courts overlooked this.

The judges pointed out that real cases of dowry harassment usually become public knowledge, but nothing like that surfaced here.

In the end, they stressed how crucial credible evidence is for such serious charges, and decided to acquit the woman.