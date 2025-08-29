Next Article
Himachal Pradesh landslides: 7 dead, 9 missing; pilgrims run out food
Since August 24, landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district have killed seven people, including Manimahesh pilgrims.
Eight others are injured and nine are missing, according to officials.
With roads blocked and only patchy mobile service until recently, rescue teams have struggled to reach those affected.
MLA calls for army, NDRF support
Bharmaur is the hardest-hit area and has been cut off from help. Pilgrims stuck there are running out of food and water, leading local MLA Janak Raj to call for army and NDRF support.
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said they're focusing on clearing roads first but will airlift people if needed.
A yellow alert for more rain until August 31 means the situation remains tense for everyone involved.