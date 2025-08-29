Himachal Pradesh landslides: 7 dead, 9 missing; pilgrims run out food

MLA calls for army, NDRF support

Bharmaur is the hardest-hit area and has been cut off from help. Pilgrims stuck there are running out of food and water, leading local MLA Janak Raj to call for army and NDRF support.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said they're focusing on clearing roads first but will airlift people if needed.

A yellow alert for more rain until August 31 means the situation remains tense for everyone involved.