'Dilli ko kude se azaadi': CM Rekha's campaign gets extension
Delhi is in the midst of a massive citywide clean-up push called "Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi."
Launched on August 1, 2025 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the campaign inspired over 19 lakh (1.9 million) people to pitch in for a cleaner, greener city.
It was supposed to run for a month but has now been extended till October 2 after a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Over 19L people joined drive; 55K saplings planted
The campaign isn't just about talk—volunteers and officials have removed 770 metric tons of waste from railway tracks, tackled 41,000 anti-defacement spots, planted over 55,000 saplings, and painted walls to spread awareness.
There've also been hundreds of location clean-ups and toilet sanitizations across schools and slum clusters.
It's all about teamwork for a fresher Delhi!