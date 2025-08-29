'Dilli ko kude se azaadi': CM Rekha's campaign gets extension India Aug 29, 2025

Delhi is in the midst of a massive citywide clean-up push called "Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi."

Launched on August 1, 2025 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the campaign inspired over 19 lakh (1.9 million) people to pitch in for a cleaner, greener city.

It was supposed to run for a month but has now been extended till October 2 after a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.