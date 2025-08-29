Chhattisgarh: Man found murdered in Bijapur district, Naxalite link suspected
Suresh Korsa, 27, was found murdered in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, August 28 and 29, 2025, in Mankeli village, Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.
The attackers escaped into the forest, and while no Maoist pamphlets were left behind, police believe Naxalites may be involved.
Suresh's body has been sent for post-mortem as authorities work to identify those responsible.
Police tracking all leads
Police have started search operations and are following up on all leads.
Even though incidents of killing in Bijapur dropped by about 7% compared to the corresponding period last year, a total of 32 persons have lost their lives in Maoist violence in Bastar region so far this year.
Bastar region remains tense with ongoing anti-Maoist efforts by security forces.