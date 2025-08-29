Next Article
Mizoram: ₹165cr worth drugs seized in 2 back-to-back raids
Security teams in Mizoram just pulled off a significant drug bust, grabbing 9.6 lakh methamphetamine tablets and 7kg of meth tablets worth a whopping ₹165 crore.
The Border Security Force and Narcotics Control Bureau teamed up on August 28 and caught three suspects in Serchhip district with most of the haul.
Authorities are ramping up efforts to stop drug trafficking
In a separate raid near Aizawl, Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics police stopped a vehicle and found another 7kg of meth, valued at ₹21 crore, arresting two more people.
These back-to-back busts show how seriously authorities are working to stop drug trafficking in the region, with major operations also happening earlier this month along key highways.