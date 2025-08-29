Next Article
CM Stalin to unveil Periyar's portrait at Oxford University
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is heading to the University of Oxford on September 4, 2025, to unveil a portrait of social reformer Thanthai Periyar.
This event celebrates 100 years of the Self-respect movement, which Periyar started back in 1925 to challenge caste and gender discrimination.
Stalin's UK, Germany trip to boost TN's economy
Stalin will also launch two books tracing the movement's century-long journey.
On X, Stalin posted, "Periyar goes global! 'Oppression is my enemy,' the rallying cry of Periyar now resonates at #Oxford," highlighting Periyar's global impact.
Besides honoring history, Stalin's week-long UK and Germany trip (starting August 30) aims to attract foreign investment and push Tamil Nadu closer to his $1 trillion economic goal by 2030.