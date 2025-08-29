Jharkhand minister airlifted to Delhi after feeling unwell in assembly

Ansari is stable now, which has eased immediate concerns

Even though his condition improved, Ansari was moved to Gurugram for a thorough checkup—at the same hospital where he had heart surgery just last month.

His brother traveled with him, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with other ministers visited to show their support.

According to his personal secretary Maqsood Alam, Ansari is stable now, which has eased immediate concerns about his health.