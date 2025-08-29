Jharkhand minister airlifted to Delhi after feeling unwell in assembly
Jharkhand's Minority and Water Resources Minister, Hafizul Hasan Ansari, was airlifted to a Gurugram hospital on Friday after suddenly feeling unwell during the last day of the state assembly's monsoon session on Thursday.
The 51-year-old minister had a sharp drop in blood pressure and chills, leading to an initial hospital stay in Ranchi where doctors stabilized him.
Ansari is stable now, which has eased immediate concerns
Even though his condition improved, Ansari was moved to Gurugram for a thorough checkup—at the same hospital where he had heart surgery just last month.
His brother traveled with him, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with other ministers visited to show their support.
According to his personal secretary Maqsood Alam, Ansari is stable now, which has eased immediate concerns about his health.