Is this man from Assam or an Afghan? Court weighs
The Madras High Court is trying to figure out whether Md. Dilowar Khan, arrested at Chennai airport last December, is really from Assam or actually an Afghan national using fake Indian documents.
Authorities found Afghan visas in the passport he says is Indian, while Khan insists he was born in Assam—but officials think he entered India on a tourist visa back in 2018 and then got fraudulent papers.
Khan's lawyer points to voting record as proof
To clear things up, the Central Crime Branch has asked for fingerprint checks from Guwahati's Regional Passport Office.
Khan's lawyer says his delayed birth certificate was just due to family circumstances and points to his voting record as proof he's Indian.
Right now, Khan is being held at Tiruchi special camp; his case might go to Assam's foreigners' tribunal if needed.
The court has paused proceedings for 12 weeks so more evidence can be gathered—what happens next could decide if Khan stays in India or not.