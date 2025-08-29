Is this man from Assam or an Afghan? Court weighs

Khan's lawyer points to voting record as proof

To clear things up, the Central Crime Branch has asked for fingerprint checks from Guwahati's Regional Passport Office.

Khan's lawyer says his delayed birth certificate was just due to family circumstances and points to his voting record as proof he's Indian.

Right now, Khan is being held at Tiruchi special camp; his case might go to Assam's foreigners' tribunal if needed.

The court has paused proceedings for 12 weeks so more evidence can be gathered—what happens next could decide if Khan stays in India or not.