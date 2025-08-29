Next Article
Kerala opposes GST hike on lottery tickets
Kerala isn't happy about a plan to raise GST on lottery tickets from 28% to 40%, which will be discussed at the upcoming GST Council meeting on September 3-4.
State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal says this could hurt Kerala State Lotteries and impact over two lakh people who depend on them for a living.
Committee urges FM to rethink the hike
The Kerala Lottery Protection Committee has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to rethink the hike, pointing out that many differently-abled and elderly people rely on lottery sales for income.
They've even suggested dropping GST to 18% if changes are needed.
There's also concern that a higher tax could threaten the Karunya Benevolent Fund, which helps provide free medical aid in the state.