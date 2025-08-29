Kerala opposes GST hike on lottery tickets

Committee urges FM to rethink the hike

The Kerala Lottery Protection Committee has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to rethink the hike, pointing out that many differently-abled and elderly people rely on lottery sales for income.

They've even suggested dropping GST to 18% if changes are needed.

There's also concern that a higher tax could threaten the Karunya Benevolent Fund, which helps provide free medical aid in the state.