SC to hear Bihar voter list update, Ram Setu pleas
The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas from RJD and AIMIM on September 8, as both parties push for more time to update Bihar's voter list—a big deal with state elections coming up soon.
The court will also hear a plea seeking a direction to the government to decide on declaring Ram Setu a national monument, following a plea by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.
Other important cases on SC's agenda
That's not all—the court will examine a case about a child's disability allegedly linked to stone-crushing activities involving politicians.
It's also checking on the relocation of Delhi's homeless shelters due to metro construction, and whether workplace harassment laws fully protect women lawyers.
Plus, there are hearings ahead on divorce settlements and bail pleas in high-profile cases.