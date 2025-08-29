SC to hear Bihar voter list update, Ram Setu pleas India Aug 29, 2025

The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas from RJD and AIMIM on September 8, as both parties push for more time to update Bihar's voter list—a big deal with state elections coming up soon.

The court will also hear a plea seeking a direction to the government to decide on declaring Ram Setu a national monument, following a plea by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.