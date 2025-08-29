Vaishno Devi landslide: Yatra suspended; LG sets up 3-member panel
A devastating landslide hit the Vaishno Devi shrine route on Tuesday, August 26, taking the lives of 34 pilgrims and injuring 20 more.
In response, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has set up a three-member committee to investigate what went wrong, with a report expected in two weeks.
The pilgrimage (Yatra) had already been suspended due to heavy rain warnings.
Free hotel stays for stranded pilgrims
With nonstop rain in Katra, the Yatra remains paused for everyone's safety.
Meanwhile, the Katra Hotel Association is offering free stays to stranded pilgrims—a small gesture of support during a tough time.
Locals also organized a candle march to honor those lost.
The Shrine Board clarified that the suspension happened before the landslide, following weather advisories.