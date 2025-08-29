Vaishno Devi landslide: Yatra suspended; LG sets up 3-member panel India Aug 29, 2025

A devastating landslide hit the Vaishno Devi shrine route on Tuesday, August 26, taking the lives of 34 pilgrims and injuring 20 more.

In response, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has set up a three-member committee to investigate what went wrong, with a report expected in two weeks.

The pilgrimage (Yatra) had already been suspended due to heavy rain warnings.