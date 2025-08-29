Hyderabad man loses ₹72 lakh in digital arrest scam

Victim staged fake Supreme Court video call

The next day, scammers staged a fake Supreme Court video call and pressured the victim into transferring his life savings for supposed "verification."

He realized it was a scam only after recalling similar stories in the news and reported it to Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

Officials stressed that real arrests need physical warrants—never video calls—and urged everyone to double-check suspicious calls with local police before sharing personal info or money.

Digital arrest scams are rising fast in India.