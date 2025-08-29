India needs 30 million more affordable homes by 2030: Report

EMIs now eat up 60% of EWS households' income

Buying a home is getting tougher for EWS households, with EMIs now eating up about 60% of their income compared to 43% back in 2020.

The report points to high land prices, slow approvals, and not enough private investment as major roadblocks.

It suggests solutions like using government land, raising floor space limits (FSI), offering cheaper loans, tax breaks for builders, and new incentives to get developers on board with affordable housing projects.