Father, cousin, relative kill girl for inter-caste love: Karnataka cops
In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, three men—including a young woman's own father—were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering her over her relationship with someone from a different caste.
The victim, Kavita, had been planning to elope with autorickshaw driver Malappa Pujari. Her family reportedly didn't approve.
Accused tried to pass off murder as suicide
Police say Kavita was forced to drink pesticide and then strangled by her father, her cousin, and another relative.
The trio tried to cover it up by cremating her body in a field early Thursday morning, hoping it would look like suicide.
Farhatabad Police quickly registered the case on their own initiative and collected forensic evidence from the site.
All three accused are now in custody as the investigation continues.