BMTC bus stops vs Metro maps: Commuters confused
Bengaluru's new Yellow Line Metro, opened on August 11, 2024, is already saving people time—just 30 minutes from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road to Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara station.
But there's a catch: mismatched names between Metro stations and BMTC bus stops are making it tricky for riders to find their way.
Confusion reigns at Konappana Agrahara
On Metro maps, the Konappana Agrahara bus stop is labeled Electronics City, while the real Electronics City stop is called Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara.
This mix-up has led to ticketing hassles and left regulars feeling lost.
Commuter Shilpa Rao suggested simply swapping the names, while Shailesh S Poojary described it as an "identity loss" for well-known spots.
BMTC rolls out feeder busses
To help out, BMTC rolled out feeder busses on August 12, 2024—96 trips a day with 12 busses connecting six major stations like Electronics City and Bommasandra.
The initiative aims to make last-mile travel smoother while everyone waits for clearer station names.