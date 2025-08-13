BMTC bus stops vs Metro maps: Commuters confused

Confusion reigns at Konappana Agrahara

On Metro maps, the Konappana Agrahara bus stop is labeled Electronics City, while the real Electronics City stop is called Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara.

This mix-up has led to ticketing hassles and left regulars feeling lost.

Commuter Shilpa Rao suggested simply swapping the names, while Shailesh S Poojary described it as an "identity loss" for well-known spots.