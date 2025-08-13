India: Urban areas with high stillbirth rates in 2020
A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia highlights that India had a high rate of stillbirths—about 6.5 for every 1,000 births in 2020—with urban areas and regions like Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan most affected.
Researchers point to issues like maternal anemia and undernutrition as major reasons.
More findings from the study
The study found that states with more C-section deliveries, such as Telangana and Karnataka, see fewer stillbirths.
Getting enough iron and folic acid during pregnancy really helps lower the risk.
While rates are similar for boys and girls overall, male fetuses seem slightly more at risk.
Lower family income also means higher chances of stillbirth—showing how important access to good healthcare is for everyone.