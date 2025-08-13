Kolkata Metro gets major upgrade: New routes to open soon
Kolkata's metro is getting a major upgrade—Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open three new lines at Jessore Road station on August 22.
The Green Line now links Esplanade and Sealdah, finally completing the East-West corridor; the Yellow Line's first phase connects Noapara to the Airport; and the Orange Line adds a Ruby-Metropolitan stretch.
Trains will run every 8 minutes during peak hours
These new routes mean faster, smoother travel across Kolkata—especially between Howrah Maidan and Sector V, which are widely regarded as big business hotspots.
Trains will run every eight minutes during rush hour, making city commutes less of a headache.
Safety checks cleared in April
After clearing safety checks this April, the Esplanade-Sealdah (Green Line) section is packed with smart tech like automated train protection systems.
There are plans to roll out even more automation soon for the East-West Metro.
Fun fact: On the same day, PM Modi is also launching Bihar's Buxar Thermal Power Plant—so it's a big moment for regional infrastructure too.