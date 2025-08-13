Kolkata Metro gets major upgrade: New routes to open soon

These new routes mean faster, smoother travel across Kolkata—especially between Howrah Maidan and Sector V, which are widely regarded as big business hotspots. Trains will run every eight minutes during rush hour, making city commutes less of a headache.

Safety checks cleared in April

After clearing safety checks this April, the Esplanade-Sealdah (Green Line) section is packed with smart tech like automated train protection systems.

There are plans to roll out even more automation soon for the East-West Metro.

Fun fact: On the same day, PM Modi is also launching Bihar's Buxar Thermal Power Plant—so it's a big moment for regional infrastructure too.