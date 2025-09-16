Next Article
BMW crash case: Gaganpreet seeks bail, highlights no criminal record
India
Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in a deadly BMW crash near Dhaula Kuan that killed Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh and injured his wife Sandeep Kaur, is seeking bail.
She says the crash was accidental, highlighting that she has no criminal record and is a mother of two minor daughters.
Gaganpreet was not under influence of alcohol, claims her lawyer
Gaganpreet is currently in two-day judicial custody, with her bail hearing set for September 17.
Her lawyers argue she's been fully cooperative, wasn't under the influence of alcohol, and even got hurt herself.
They're also challenging delays in filing the police report.