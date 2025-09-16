Bengal government hospital manager accused of raping several women staff 

A contractual worker at the Panskura Superspeciality Hospital in West Bengal 's East Midnapore district has accused her facility manager of rape. The survivor alleged that he called her to his room on the hospital's ground floor and raped her on Sunday night. The survivor also claimed that the accused, Zahir Abbas Khan, had attempted to rape her earlier, but she had managed to resist.

Allegations detailed Survivor resisted earlier attempts She said, "I complained about Khan to a company manager who was posted here earlier but no action was taken." The survivor further alleged that Khan threatened her with job loss if she resisted or told anyone. According to an NDTV report, the survivor isn't the only one he had exploited. Several contractual female ward attendants claimed that he used to summon them into his office and rape them. He also threatened to kill or fire them if they complained.

Investigation call Demands for investigation into incident Despite the serious allegations, hospital authorities have remained tight-lipped on the incident. A health department official said a report had been sought from the district chief medical officer of health. The incident has since sparked demands for an investigation into the Panskura hospital incident. Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor involved in previous safety campaigns, said, "We have been demanding more safety and security for employees at state-run hospitals."

Complaint Khan has been arrested Following the complaint by the latest victim, Khan was arrested on Monday. Reacting to the accusations, the BJP alleged that Khan had "considerable influence" in the state in an indirect swipe at the ruling Trinamool. However, the TMC has stated that the party has no link to the accused. Party leader Sheikh Samir Uddin alleged that the accused was a "fraud" who "used TMC's name for personal gains." He also criticized the incident as "shameful" and sought harsh penalties.