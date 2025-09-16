Apartment prices in India have shot up by 87% since 2021

Key trends: Rents, demand for bigger homes, new launches

Rents for multistorey apartments have soared by 227% over five years—ouch!

More people are looking for bigger homes now, with demand rising for spacious 4BHK and 5BHK flats.

Meanwhile, smaller options like 1BHKs and 2BHKs are losing popularity.

Even though apartments cost more, average sizes have only grown by about 15%, showing how much buyers value extra space these days.

New launches and resales have dipped slightly as the market shifts toward luxury living.