Apartment prices in India have shot up by 87% since 2021

Since 2021, apartment prices across India have shot up by 87%, according to a new Magicbricks report.
Delhi-NCR leads the pack, with Gurgaon and Greater Noida seeing price hikes of over 160%.
Mumbai still holds the title for most expensive city, thanks to its ongoing demand for luxury high-rises.
Tech hubs like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune aren't far behind, each posting big jumps too.
Key trends: Rents, demand for bigger homes, new launches
Rents for multistorey apartments have soared by 227% over five years—ouch!
More people are looking for bigger homes now, with demand rising for spacious 4BHK and 5BHK flats.
Meanwhile, smaller options like 1BHKs and 2BHKs are losing popularity.
Even though apartments cost more, average sizes have only grown by about 15%, showing how much buyers value extra space these days.
New launches and resales have dipped slightly as the market shifts toward luxury living.