UP will now keep 'provoked' biting strays at ABC centers

Uttar Pradesh just rolled out a new rule for stray dogs: if a stray bites someone twice, it'll be kept at an Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre for life—unless someone adopts it. This move comes after a spike in dog bite cases across the state.

How the process works After a first bite, the dog gets 10 days in quarantine with treatment and is microchipped.

Then, a three-person committee (including animal welfare reps and local officials) checks if the same dog bites again.

If it's found to have attacked people twice without being provoked, it stays at the ABC Centre permanently.

What about the dogs that don't bite? For any dog to be detained under this rule, victims have to provide a government hospital's treatment certificate.

If there's no proof or if the attack was provoked, the dog goes free after its quarantine.