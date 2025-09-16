Karnataka's maternal mortality rate higher than all South Indian states India Sep 16, 2025

Karnataka just recorded the highest maternal mortality rate in South India, with 68 deaths for every 100,000 live births (2021-23 data).

That's a lot higher than Kerala (30), Andhra Pradesh (30), Tamil Nadu (35), and Telangana (59).

Even though Karnataka does better than the national average of 88, it's still worrying for a state known for good healthcare.