Karnataka's maternal mortality rate higher than all South Indian states
Karnataka just recorded the highest maternal mortality rate in South India, with 68 deaths for every 100,000 live births (2021-23 data).
That's a lot higher than Kerala (30), Andhra Pradesh (30), Tamil Nadu (35), and Telangana (59).
Even though Karnataka does better than the national average of 88, it's still worrying for a state known for good healthcare.
India's MMR stuck at 88
India's overall MMR hasn't improved—it's stuck at 88, missing the UN target of getting below 70 by 2030.
States like Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have even higher numbers.
Most strikingly, nearly two-thirds of maternal deaths are among women aged 20-29, showing how much better support is needed for young mothers.