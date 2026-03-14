Bodies of Iranian sailors arrive home; 87 dead in tragedy
India
Late Friday, an Iranian plane left Kochi carrying the remains of 84 sailors who died when the IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka.
Sailors from another Iranian vessel that had docked in India, and stranded Iranian tourists, were also on board.
Earlier, Sri Lankan authorities had recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people from the disaster.
US-Iran tensions affect global oil markets
This attack is part of rising U.S.-Iran tensions that have global ripple effects.
The sinking of the IRIS Dena briefly disrupted oil shipping routes crucial to India's energy needs.
In response, Iran promised safe passage for Indian ships, which was welcomed as good news for India, especially with elections around the corner.