Bodies of Iranian sailors arrive home; 87 dead in tragedy India Mar 14, 2026

Late Friday, an Iranian plane left Kochi carrying the remains of 84 sailors who died when the IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka.

Sailors from another Iranian vessel that had docked in India, and stranded Iranian tourists, were also on board.

Earlier, Sri Lankan authorities had recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people from the disaster.