Bomb threat grounds Chennai-Goa IndiGo flight 6E588 for 5 hours
India
The Chennai-Goa IndiGo flight 6E588 was stuck on the ground for five hours on Monday after a bomb threat turned things upside down.
Security teams took it seriously, moving the plane to an isolation bay and getting everyone off safely for a full check.
No explosives found, IndiGo 6E588 delayed
By 9:20pm security had finished its search and found no explosives, so passengers could finally board again.
The flight took off at 10:30pm instead of its planned 5:40pm departure.
While no one knows who made the threat, it is clear that quick action by airport teams kept everyone safe with as little hassle as possible.