Boy dies, Nepal nationals missing after fire in Himachal's Solan 

Fire spreads rapidly, rescue operations underway

The fire started in a wooden building and quickly spread to adjacent structures. Arki Tehsildar Vipin Kumar said, "We received information about the incident around 2:30-3am. He added that nearly 10-15 shops were gutted in the fire. The injured victims are currently being treated at Arki Civil Hospital. "Nine people are still trapped; all are Nepali-origin migrant laborers," he said in the morning. "The fire has been brought under control, but two to three buildings have suffered damage," he added.