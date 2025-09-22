'Brain-eating' amoeba: Most AAME cases in Kerala not fatal

Kerala has cut AME deaths dramatically—from nearly all patients dying before to just 24% in 2024—thanks to quick testing and fast treatment within three days of symptoms starting. Their approach includes spreading public awareness and simple steps like well chlorination. This combination is making a real difference.

What can be done

Kerala health experts point out that AME is often missed by doctors but isn't actually rare.

Kerala's strategy—spotting it early and treating quickly—could help other places too.

The researchers also want everyone to know: not every "brain-eating amoeba" case is hopeless, and there are effective treatments if caught on time.