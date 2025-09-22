Mysuru Dasara begins with Mushtaq as 'shobha yatra' chief guest

Siddaramaiah welcomes court's support, calls out systematic misinformation

CM Siddaramaiah welcomed the court's support, saying Mysuru Dasara is about bringing people together, not dividing them. He called out systematic misinformation and praised the push for inclusivity.

The 10-day festival is packed with cultural events, processions, and traditions—culminating in Vijayadashami—with the glowing Mysuru Palace as its centerpiece.

It's all about celebrating Karnataka's diverse communities under one bright spotlight.