Mysuru Dasara begins with Mushtaq as 'shobha yatra' chief guest
The iconic Mysuru Dasara festival opened on Monday with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and noted author Banu Mushtaq leading the ceremony.
Their floral tribute to Goddess Chamundeshwari on a silver chariot set the tone for this year's celebrations.
Despite some controversy over inviting Mushtaq, both the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court backed her participation, calling it a reflection of India's secular spirit.
Siddaramaiah welcomes court's support, calls out systematic misinformation
CM Siddaramaiah welcomed the court's support, saying Mysuru Dasara is about bringing people together, not dividing them. He called out systematic misinformation and praised the push for inclusivity.
The 10-day festival is packed with cultural events, processions, and traditions—culminating in Vijayadashami—with the glowing Mysuru Palace as its centerpiece.
It's all about celebrating Karnataka's diverse communities under one bright spotlight.