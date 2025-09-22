PM Modi's GST reforms get thumbs up in Ayodhya
People in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, are giving a thumbs up to PM Modi's latest GST reforms.
The new two-rate system is set to make daily essentials, cars, and even medicines more affordable—especially for the poor and middle class.
It's a move that signals the government wants to ease living costs for regular folks.
Medicines, small cars, motorcycles to cost less
Modi explained in his national address that the GST Council has switched from four tax rates to a streamlined system with two main slabs: 5% and 18%, while a separate 40% slab remains for luxury and sin goods.
This simpler setup should help sectors like agriculture and automobiles. For example, small car buyers might save up to ₹80,000, while motorcycles could get cheaper by around ₹35,000.
Even critical meds like those for diabetes and cancer are expected to cost less—offering some real relief for many families.