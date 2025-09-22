PM Modi's GST reforms get thumbs up in Ayodhya

Medicines, small cars, motorcycles to cost less

Modi explained in his national address that the GST Council has switched from four tax rates to a streamlined system with two main slabs: 5% and 18%, while a separate 40% slab remains for luxury and sin goods.

This simpler setup should help sectors like agriculture and automobiles. For example, small car buyers might save up to ₹80,000, while motorcycles could get cheaper by around ₹35,000.

Even critical meds like those for diabetes and cancer are expected to cost less—offering some real relief for many families.