India's 1st bullet train on track: Vaishnaw

Train will cut Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey to just over 2 hours

This will be India's fastest train, cutting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey down to just over two hours and stopping at 10 major cities along the way.

The project highlights a strong partnership with Japan, including advanced tech and eco-friendly design.

A key milestone: a new 5km tunnel built using cutting-edge tunneling methods—a nod to how much engineering is going into making this a reality.