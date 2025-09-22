Next Article
India's 1st bullet train on track: Vaishnaw
India
India's first bullet train is on track, with the Surat-Bilimora stretch in Gujarat opening by December 2027, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The full 508km route from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is expected by 2029, promising super-fast travel at up to 308km/h.
Train will cut Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey to just over 2 hours
This will be India's fastest train, cutting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey down to just over two hours and stopping at 10 major cities along the way.
The project highlights a strong partnership with Japan, including advanced tech and eco-friendly design.
A key milestone: a new 5km tunnel built using cutting-edge tunneling methods—a nod to how much engineering is going into making this a reality.