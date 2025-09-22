Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces
India
A Naxalite was killed on Monday during a gunfight with security forces in the Abhujmaad forests of Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh.
Acting on a tip about insurgents near the Maharashtra border, forces recovered the body at the scene.
Intermittent firing is still going on.
Naxalites killed in 2025
This latest encounter is part of a bigger push to tackle Maoist insurgency, with authorities aiming to end Maoist violence by March 2026.
So far in 2025, 248 Naxalites have been killed across Chhattisgarh—most from Bastar division.
Just earlier this month, a major clash in Gariaband district left 10 Naxalites dead, including senior leader Modem Balakrishna, reflecting ongoing efforts to weaken their presence in forest strongholds.