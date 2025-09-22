Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces

Naxalites killed in 2025

This latest encounter is part of a bigger push to tackle Maoist insurgency, with authorities aiming to end Maoist violence by March 2026.

So far in 2025, 248 Naxalites have been killed across Chhattisgarh—most from Bastar division.

Just earlier this month, a major clash in Gariaband district left 10 Naxalites dead, including senior leader Modem Balakrishna, reflecting ongoing efforts to weaken their presence in forest strongholds.