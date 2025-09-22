Delhi: Woman dead, husband hospitalized in 3-member family found inside
A 65-year-old woman, Aftab Jehan, was found dead at her home in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, while her husband Siraz Khan (70) was discovered in a fragile condition.
Their son Imran (50), who has a mental illness, was also present but was not opening the door and could not communicate comprehensively.
The family was checked on after their daughter in Hong Kong couldn't reach them and asked her uncle to call for help.
Investigation underway
Police broke into the apartment after the alert and found Aftab's decomposed body on the bed.
Siraz is now being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Early signs point to natural causes for Aftab's death, but a post-mortem will confirm this.
Imran has been shifted to GTB Hospital since there were no relatives available to accompany him.
The investigation is ongoing as officials look for more answers.