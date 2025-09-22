Next Article
'TC found me on IG after checking ticket': Passenger's post
A passenger recently shared that a Ticket Checker (TC) from Indian Railways found them on Instagram after checking their ticket—likely using info from the reservation chart.
The story caught attention online, raising concerns about how easily personal details can be misused by railway staff.
Users' reactions to the post
Reddit users advised the passenger not to accept the follow request and described the TC's move as creepy, with some warning about possible unwanted messages.
While a few joked about the situation, most agreed that passengers' privacy needs stronger protection and urged Indian Railways to train staff on handling personal data responsibly.