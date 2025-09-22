Messi's maiden visit to India in over a decade India Sep 22, 2025

Lionel Messi, the World Cup winner and eight-time Ballon d'Or legend, will visit Maharashtra on December 14, 2025, as part of his GOAT Tour.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the news—and even got a signed football from Messi.

This marks Messi's first trip to India in over a decade.