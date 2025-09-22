Next Article
Messi's maiden visit to India in over a decade
India
Lionel Messi, the World Cup winner and eight-time Ballon d'Or legend, will visit Maharashtra on December 14, 2025, as part of his GOAT Tour.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the news—and even got a signed football from Messi.
This marks Messi's first trip to India in over a decade.
Young players to train with Messi
During his visit, selected Under-14 players from across Maharashtra will practice with Messi himself.
The state's Sports Department, along with MITRA and WIFA, will select these young players for the opportunity.
Messi, Argentina to play in Kerala
Before landing in Maharashtra, Messi and Argentina's World Cup-winning squad will play a friendly match in Kerala during the November 2025 FIFA window, as confirmed by Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman.