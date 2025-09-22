Next Article
Telangana to get very heavy rain on September 26,27
Heads up, Telangana: the IMD says to expect very heavy to extremely heavy rain on September 26 and 27, thanks to a deep depression forming over the Bay of Bengal.
Hyderabad and much of east, central, and south Telangana are in the likely impact zone.
Waterlogging, traffic jams likely; local authorities on alert
With all this rain coming, there's a real chance of waterlogging, traffic jams, and even power cuts across several districts. Local authorities are already on alert.
If you're in these areas, keep an eye on weather updates and take it easy when heading out—just to stay safe.