Kaziranga University unrest over derogatory remark about Zubeen Garg
Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along has spoken out against a Naga student at Kaziranga University who made a derogatory comment about late singer Zubeen Garg.
The incident sparked anger among Assamese students, leading to unrest at the university hostel.
Authorities increased police presence to calm things down.
'Zubeen Garg pride of entire Northeast'
Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore during a scuba diving activity, was widely loved across Assam and the Northeast.
Minister Along said, "Zubeen Garg was not only a pride of Assam but also of the entire Northeast and India. We are sorry for what our boy has spoken about."
He emphasized that such comments—whether meant seriously or as a joke—are insensitive, especially now as people mourn Garg's passing.
His cremation with state honors is set for September 23 near Guwahati.
Minister urges people to avoid inflammatory posts
Minister Along thanked Assam officials for their quick response and reassured that over 300 Naga students at Kaziranga University are safe.
He urged everyone to avoid posting anything inflammatory online during this sensitive time and appreciated the university and police for working together to keep peace on campus.