Why India didn't react to Trump's tariffs: Rajnath Singh India Sep 22, 2025

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, during an official visit to Morocco this weekend, explained why India didn't rush to react when the Trump administration slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods.

"We didn't react... Those who are broad-minded and big-hearted do not react on anything immediately," he told the Indian community in Morocco.