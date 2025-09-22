Why India didn't react to Trump's tariffs: Rajnath Singh
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, during an official visit to Morocco this weekend, explained why India didn't rush to react when the Trump administration slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods.
"We didn't react... Those who are broad-minded and big-hearted do not react on anything immediately," he told the Indian community in Morocco.
Singh's trip highlights growing defense ties
Singh's trip (September 21-22, 2024) highlighted growing defense ties between India and Morocco.
He was welcomed by top Moroccan military officials and helped launch Tata Advanced Systems's new Wheeled Armoured Platform factory—the first time an Indian defense company set up shop in Africa, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
On Pakistan-administered Kashmir
Singh also spoke about Operation Sindoor, stressing that India targets terrorists based on actions—not religion—and avoids harming civilians or military sites.
He expressed confidence that Pakistan-administered Kashmir could soon join India, reflecting rising local support for integration.