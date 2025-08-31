BSF soldiers take refuge in Punjab gurdwara amid devastating floods
On August 30, 2025, severe floods hit Punjab's Gurdaspur district, forcing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel out of their damaged quarters.
With over 1,000 villages under water and more than 1.5 million people affected and nearly half a million evacuated, the soldiers found refuge at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Dera Baba Nanak.
SGPC mobilizes to help
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) quickly organized relief—distributing food and water through langar kitchens.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited affected areas and called out the government for not sending rescue boats.
He promised to arrange boats himself if needed and encouraged people to turn to local gurdwaras for support.
Army, NDRF, BSF join forces
Army, NDRF, and BSF teams are working together using boats and helicopters to help those stranded. Still, many places are hard to reach due to high water levels.
Even though some rivers are receding a bit, flood risks remain high because dams are full and rain is ongoing.
The call for faster government action is growing louder as the community pulls together.