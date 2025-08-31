BSF soldiers take refuge in Punjab gurdwara amid devastating floods

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) quickly organized relief—distributing food and water through langar kitchens. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited affected areas and called out the government for not sending rescue boats. He promised to arrange boats himself if needed and encouraged people to turn to local gurdwaras for support.

Army, NDRF, BSF join forces

Army, NDRF, and BSF teams are working together using boats and helicopters to help those stranded. Still, many places are hard to reach due to high water levels.

Even though some rivers are receding a bit, flood risks remain high because dams are full and rain is ongoing.

The call for faster government action is growing louder as the community pulls together.