Kerala's fully digital state: How 'Digi Kerala' transformed lives

Digi Kerala stood out for its inclusivity: everyone from teens to seniors (including more than 15,000 folks over age 90!) got trained. Volunteers from local groups taught digital basics right at homes and community gathering points across all local self-government bodies. This hands-on approach led to a huge 96% pass rate in Pullampara panchayat.

Next phase: Tackling cyber fraud, fake news

After mobilizing over 250,000 volunteers statewide and getting independent thumbs-up on its impact, Digi Kerala is now leveling up.

The next phase will focus on helping people spot cyber fraud and fake news—with support from projects like KFON and K-SMART making sure digital access keeps growing across the state.