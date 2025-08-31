Kerala's fully digital state: How 'Digi Kerala' transformed lives
In August 2025, Kerala made history as India's first fully digitally literate state.
Thanks to the Digi Kerala digital literacy program, over 2.1 million people—many who'd never used a smartphone—learned how to make voice and video calls, use WhatsApp, make digital payments, and access online government services.
Inclusivity was key focus
Digi Kerala stood out for its inclusivity: everyone from teens to seniors (including more than 15,000 folks over age 90!) got trained.
Volunteers from local groups taught digital basics right at homes and community gathering points across all local self-government bodies.
This hands-on approach led to a huge 96% pass rate in Pullampara panchayat.
Next phase: Tackling cyber fraud, fake news
After mobilizing over 250,000 volunteers statewide and getting independent thumbs-up on its impact, Digi Kerala is now leveling up.
The next phase will focus on helping people spot cyber fraud and fake news—with support from projects like KFON and K-SMART making sure digital access keeps growing across the state.