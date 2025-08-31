Next Article
Odisha, Chhattisgarh to hold weekly talks on Mahanadi water dispute
Odisha and Chhattisgarh have agreed to start weekly meetings from September 2025, aiming to sort out their long-running dispute over sharing the Mahanadi river's water.
The decision came after a high-level meeting in New Delhi on August 30, with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti providing broader advisory support for the process.
Significance of the river
The Mahanadi is crucial for millions who rely on it for farming and drinking water.
Odisha says upstream dams in Chhattisgarh have cut off water flow, hurting people downstream.
These regular talks are meant to create a fair system for sharing the river—something both states have struggled with for years.
If successful, this could even set an example for solving other river disputes across India.