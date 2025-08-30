Ayodhya Ram temple to hoist 42-foot saffron flag on this date

Who's coming, when, and what else is happening

This isn't just any event—President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are all likely to attend, along with up to 10,000 guests, primarily from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, along with eminent guests from across the country.

Festivities kick off with rituals starting November 23 and peak during the main ceremony between 11:45am and 12:15pm on November 25.

Security is tight and arrangements are in place for the crowds. Plus, flags will be raised at 20 other temples in the complex that day.