Ayodhya Ram temple to hoist 42-foot saffron flag on this date
Big news for Ayodhya: on November 25, 2025, the city's iconic Ram temple will host a major flag hoisting ceremony.
The date lines up with Vivah Panchami—the day marking Lord Ram and Sita's wedding—making it extra special.
A 42-foot-long saffron flag will go up on the golden spire, symbolizing the temple's completion after years of effort.
Who's coming, when, and what else is happening
This isn't just any event—President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are all likely to attend, along with up to 10,000 guests, primarily from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, along with eminent guests from across the country.
Festivities kick off with rituals starting November 23 and peak during the main ceremony between 11:45am and 12:15pm on November 25.
Security is tight and arrangements are in place for the crowds. Plus, flags will be raised at 20 other temples in the complex that day.
Why you should care
For many people across India—especially those following this historic build—it's a proud moment that blends tradition, celebration, and some serious organizational teamwork.
Even if you're not religious, seeing such a massive event come together is pretty impressive.