Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake floodgate closed after 17-hour operation
After heavy rains, Chandigarh officials closed Sukhna Lake's floodgate on Saturday at 4pm concluding a 17-hour operation that began at 11pm on Friday, August 29.
Water was released into the Ghaggar River to keep lake levels safe, and things were brought back under control once the water dropped to 1,162.30 feet.
Special control room was set up
This August alone, the floodgates were opened seven times—way more than usual.
The city's engineering team kept staff at the lake round-the-clock and used CCTV for constant monitoring.
A special control room worked closely with neighboring districts to coordinate efforts.
Only minor damage was reported despite all the rain, and repairs are already happening.
These quick moves demonstrate a commitment to keeping Sukhna Lake—and nearby areas—safe during wild weather.