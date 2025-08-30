Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake floodgate closed after 17-hour operation

Special control room was set up

This August alone, the floodgates were opened seven times—way more than usual.

The city's engineering team kept staff at the lake round-the-clock and used CCTV for constant monitoring.

A special control room worked closely with neighboring districts to coordinate efforts.

Only minor damage was reported despite all the rain, and repairs are already happening.

These quick moves demonstrate a commitment to keeping Sukhna Lake—and nearby areas—safe during wild weather.