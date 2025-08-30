Next Article
Maratha protestors take over Azad Maidan, cause traffic chaos
Since August 29, 2024, thousands of Maratha protestors have taken over Mumbai's Azad Maidan to back Manoj Jarange's indefinite hunger strike.
They're pushing for a 10% reservation under the OBC category by being recognized as Kunbis.
The massive turnout has caused major traffic jams near landmarks like CST and BMC.
Protest puts pressure on state government
This is a major show of strength by the Maratha community, a significant portion of Maharashtra's population, demanding changes in reservation policy.
Protesters braved heavy rain, cooked on the streets, and managed with limited shelters and sanitation.
Their movement is putting real pressure on the state government and may influence future policies around caste-based quotas and public amenities.